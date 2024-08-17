Comelec uyon sa 6-year term sa barangay, SK

Wala'y pagsupak ang Commission on Elections (Comelec) sa tanyag sa Kongreso aron himuon nga fixed six-year term ang mga opisyal sa barangay ug Sangguniang Kabataan.

Matod ni Comelec Chairman George Garcia nga andam ra sila nga ipatuman kon unsa ang desisyon sa mga magbabalaod.

"For us, whatever is the decision of Congress on that matter, since it is their pure discretion, we will support it," matod ni Garcia.

Dugang sa maong Chairman nga base sa Article X, Section 8 sa 1987 Constitution nga ang mga magbabalaod lamang ang aduna'y katungod nga i-extend ang termino sa mga opisyal sa barangay, SK.

Ubos sa balaod, ang "term of office of elective local officials, except barangay officials, which shall be determined by law, shall be three years".

"Their terms can be fixed by law. It can be three, five, or six years. It's really under the discretion of Congress," si Garcia nagkanayon.

Niadto lang nakalabay nga semana dihang mi-file si House Speaker Martin Romualdez sa House Bill No. 10747, diin tumong nga himuong fixed six-year term ang mga sa opisyal barangay ug SK.

Matod ni Romualdez nga ang paghatag og unom ka tuig sa mga opisyal sa barangay aron makatutok kini sa paghatag og serbisyo sa ilahang mga residente.