Comelec: Voter registration ipadayon karong adlawa

Andam na ang Commission on Elections (Comelec) nga ipadayon ang mga kalihukan sa voters' registration sa tibuok nasod karong Lunes, Oktubre 20, 2025, gawas sa Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM), alang sa Barangay ug Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE) sa Nobiyembre, 2026.

Base sa Resolution No. 11177, ang Comelec en banc mopahigayon sa voters' registration sa tanang rehiyon, wala’y labot ang BARMM, gikan sa Oktubre 20, 2025, hangtod sa Mayo 18, 2026.

Ang voter registration sa BARMM, sa laing bahin, modagan gikan sa Mayo 1 hangtod 18, 2026.

“Applications for the following shall be personally filed at the Offices of Election Officers (OEOs) of the city, district, or municipality where the applicant resides, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Mondays to Saturdays, including holidays,” pamahayag sa Comelec.

Ang kuwalipikado nga magparehistro isip regular voters mao ang mga Pilipino nga labing menos 18 anyos sa o sa dili pa ang adlaw sa eleksyon, nagpuyo na sa Pilipinas sulod sa labing menos usa ka tuig, ug nagpuyo na sa dapit diin sila mobotar sulod sa labing menos unom ka mga bulan sa dili pa ang eleksyon sa barangay.

Ang kuwalipikado nga magparehistro isip SK voters mao ang mga Pilipino nga labing menos 15 apan dili molapas sa 30 anyos, nga nagpuyo sa barangay sulod sa labing menos unom ka bulan sa o sa dili pa ang adlaw sa eleksyon.

Matod sa Comelec, ang SK voters nga molapas na sa 30 anyos awtomatikong ilakip sa listahan sa regular voters.

Ang mga aplikasyon nga dawaton naglakip sa: registration, transfer, change/correction of entries, reactivation of registration records, inclusion/reinstatement of names, pagbalhin sa registration records gikan sa foreign service posts ngadto sa lokal, pag-update sa records sa mga Persons with Disabilities (PWDs), Senior Citizens (SCs), mga miyembro sa Indigenous Peoples (IPs) o Indigenous Cultural Communities (ICCs), ug uban pang miyembro sa vulnerable sectors.

Ang online filing sa aplikasyon dawaton usab hangtod sa Abril 24, 2026, apan alang lang kini sa: reactivation; reactivation with transfer sa registration within or with correction of entries; reactivation with transfer within and correction of entries; ug reactivation with updating of records sa SCs, PWDs, ug miyembro sa ICCs o IPs.

Gimanduan usab ang tanang OEOs nga maghimo og satellite voter registration activities sa matag barangay sulod sa ilang tagsatagsa ka siyudad, distrito, o munisipyo, sa mga lugar sama sa barangay halls o centers, publiko ug pribadong eskwelahan ug unibersidad, malls, commercial establishments, ug uban pang publiko ug kombenyente nga mga dapit. / Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines