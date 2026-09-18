Comelec: Way undang sa preparasyon para sa BSKE

Bisan pa man nga giaprobahan na sa duha ka mga lawak sa Kongreso ang tagsa-tagsa nila ka mga lakang nga nagtinguha sa pag-uswag sa eleksyon sa Barangay ug Sangguniang Kabataan (BSKE) karong Nobiyembre 2, 2026, gipadayag pag-usab sa Commission on Elections (Comelec) nga dili nila hunongon ang ilang mga pagpangandam.

Sa usa ka interbyu sa radyo, nagkanayon si Comelec Chairman George Garcia nga dili sila mahimong mosugal pinaagi sa paghunong sa ilang mga pagpangandam samtang wala pay napasar nga

bag-ong balaod nga mag-uswag sa eleksyon karong Nobiyembre 2.

“If we were to stop preparing, what if the President doesn’t sign the bill, or exercises a veto, or what if the Supreme Court issues a TRO? That is why we cannot afford to halt preparations,” matod ni Garcia.

“Otherwise, we might not be prepared for the November 2 election should any of those scenarios actually occur,” dugang niya.

Ug bisan pa og mapasar ang balaod, matod ni Garcia magpaabot gihapon sila nga kuwestiyonon kini sa Korte Suprema (SC).

Matod niya, dili sila matingala kon dad-on sa Korte Suprema ang balaod nga nag-oktaba sa BSKE.

“Even though it is crystal clear that the BSKE could be postponed—since the House of Representatives appears to have adopted the Senate version—there is still a process to follow,” sumala pa ni Garcia.

“It has to be forwarded to the Palace, and it depends on whether the President signs it. There is also a waiting period before it becomes law, and after that, the matter could be brought before the Supreme Court,” siya midugang.

Niadtong Miyerkules, gisagop sa House of Representatives ang bersyon sa Senado sa balaudnon nga nag-uswag sa BSKE ngadto sa Nobiyembre 2028.

Kini nga lakang naghatag og dalan aron direktang ipadala ang maong balaodnon ngadto sa Malacañang alang sa pirma ni Presidente Bongbong Marcos. / Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines