Company IDs di dawaton

Mga aplikante para sa vo­ter registration gitambagan nga magdala sa government-issued valid identification cards (IDs) sa ilang pag-file sa ilang aplikasyon sugod sa Pebrero 12, 2024.

Kini tungod kay magdumili karon ang Commission on Elections (Comelec) sa pagdawat sa mga company IDs isip pama­tuod sa pagkatawo sa pagparehistro isip mga botante.

“Ang Employee IDs shall not be accepted as valid ID for purposes of registration,” matod sa Comelec sa usa ka pamahayag.

Sa buwag nga pakighinabi, si Comelec Chairman George Garcia niingon nga ilang gidili ang paggamit sa company IDs aron malikayan ang bogus registration.

Matod niya nga kini tungod kay nadiskubrehan nila ang nangaging mga higayon sa mga aplikante nga nagpakita og mga peke nga company ID.

“One can easily mass produce company IDs. What control do we have on that? How can we verify if they are indeed employees of the same company that sought to be registered in one area?” matod ni Garcia.

Matod sa poll body, dili maglisod pagpili ang kon unsang ID ang ilang mapresentar sa mga gusto nga marehistrado nga mga botante.

Kini naglakip sa National Identification (ID) card ubos sa Philippine Identification System (PhilSys); Postal ID card; Persons with Disabilities (PWD) ID card; ID card sa estudyante o library card, gipirmahan sa awtoridad sa eskwelahan; ID card sa Senior Citizen; Land Transportation Office (LTO) Driver’s License/Student Permit; National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) Clearance; Pasaporte sa Pilipinas; Social Security System (SSS)/Government Service Insurance System (GSIS) o uban pang Unified Multi-Purpose ID card; Integrated Bar of the Philippines (IBP) ID card; Lisensya nga gi-isyu sa Professional Regulatory Commission (PRC); Certificate of Confirmation nga giisyu sa National Commission on Indigenous Peoples (NCIP) sa kaso sa mga miyembro sa ICCs o IPs; ug Barangay Identification/Certification nga adunay litrato.

“In addition to the duly filled-out application form, registrants must present any of the following valid IDs bearing his/her signature,” matod sa Comelec.

Ang voter registration period gikatakdang ipadayon sa Pebrero 12, 2024, ug molungtad hangtod sa Septiyembre 30, 2024.