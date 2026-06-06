Cone gisaway ang tawag sa referees

Ang head coach Tim Cone sa Barangay Ginebra Gin Kings nipadayag sa iyang pagsaway sa tawag sa mga referee atol sa Game 2 sa best-of-seven series championship match batok sa TNT Tropang 5G.

Ang beterano nga coach panagsa ra nga moreklamo sa referees human sa duwa, apan niining higayona wa siya mipugong ug nibutyag nga terrible ang mga pito sa referees.

“We didn’t get a break from the referees. I thought it was a terrible crew tonight,” saysay ni Cone.

“I usually don’t complain about referees after a game. That’s one thing I don’t know if I did. But tonight, I just felt the crew was not a good crew. And they got to have a better crew the next time out,” dugang pa niya.

Ang Ginebra napilde sa TNT Tropang 5G sa Game 2 og natabla ang series, 1-1. / RSC