Cone midayeg ni Black sa pag-agak niini sa Gilas sa SEA Games gold

Gi-congratulate ni Gilas Pilipinas coach Tim Cone si Gilas-SEA Games coach Norman Black ug ang kinatibuk-ang mga sakop sa Philippine national men’s team ug hasta ang women’s team sa paglangkat niini og gold medal sa bag-ohay lang nahuman nga 2025 Southeast Asian Games sa Thailand.

Ang Gilas men’s team ningpukan sa host Thailand, 70-64, samtang ang Gilas women’s team ningbuntog sab sa host Thailand, 73-70, sa parehong gold medal games.

“From Game 1, there was never an easy game… but still finding ways to win,” matod ni Cone nga napatik sa Spin.ph.

“I don’t know if I should even say this but I think everybody forgets how great a coach Norman Black is. He won 11 titles in the PBA, five straight in the UAAP, the guy is a championship coach,” dugang niini.

Gidayeg sab ni Cone ang mga sakop sa Gilas partikyular sila si Jamie Malonzo, Robert Bolick, Ray Parks, ug Matthew Wright. / ESL