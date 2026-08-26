Cone mosalig nila Ramos, Quiambao, Tamayo sa pagtapak sa haw-ang sa luna ni Brownlee

Masaligon si Gilas Pilipinas coach Tim Cone nga matapakan ra nila ni Dwight Ramos, Kevin Quiambao, ug Carl Tamayo ang dakong haw-ang sa pagpalta ni naturalized player Justin Brownlee alang sa ilang kampanya sa 4th window sa FIBA World Cup 2027 Asian Qualifiers.

“It’s going to get more opportunity for guys like KQ and Carl to step up and get major minutes, and for Dwight to be more of a take-charge guy,” matod ni Cone nga napatik sa www.spin.ph.

Si Brownlee dili gihapon makaduwa sa Gilas ning maong torneyo gumikan kay dili pa hingpit ang kondisyon niini.

“So you lose someone, but that means other people get opportunities. And we’re going to try to take advantage of those opportunities,” dugang ni Cone.

Ning maong torneyo, ang Gilas mo-host sa Jordan karong Agusto 28, ug Iran karong Agusto 30, 2026, sa Mall of Asia Arena sa Pasay City. / ESL