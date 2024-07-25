Cone nanghinaot nga makaapil si Boatwright sa Gilas training

Nanghinaot si national coach Tim Cone nga makaapil na si Bennie Boatwright inig sugod sa preparasyon sa Gilas Pilipinas alang sa November window sa 2025 FIBA Asia Cup Qualifiers.

Padayon pa ang proseso aron mahimong naturalized player si Boatwright apan gitataw ni Cone nga dako og maabag sa programa sa Gilas kon makaapil na ang kanhi import sa San Miguel Beermen sa Philippine Basketball Association (PBA).

“That’s something we would explore,” matod ni Cone nga napatik sa Spin.ph. “That would really be on him on whether he will be available. Obviously, if is be available to come in for five or seven days and work with us, and get a feel for us, that would be awesome.”

Apan daw kuli mahitabo ang gihandom ni Cone gumikan kay dugay mahuman ang proseso sa Pilipinas kabahin sa naturalization. ESL