Cone nanghinaot nga makapili og dekalidad nga magduduwa

Nasayod si Brgy. Ginebra Gin Kings coach Tim Cone nga imposible na nga maabot og 10th pick ang kalidad nila ni justine Baltazar uo Kai Balungay sa umaabot nga Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Rookie Draft.

Tungod niini, nanghinaut na lang si Cone nga mabinlan pa siya og dekalidad nga magduduwa nga iyang gikinahanglan inig abot sa iyang turno sa pagpili sa talent-rich pool.

“So the problem is that you end up looking at — you’re watching these games, you’re watching Justine Baltazar, you’re watching (Kai) Ballungay, you’re watching these guys play, and they draw your attention, they draw your eyes and we know we’re not going to get any of them,” matod ni Cone nga napatik sa Spin.ph.

Gusto gyud unta ni Cone nga makakuha og dekalidad nga big man apan gawas ni Baltazar, kinsa gituohang maoy mahimong No. 1 overall pick, wala na’y laing naka­kablit sa iyang atensyon,

Tungod niini, gitataw ni Cone nga mangita na lang siya og dekalidad nga magduduwa sa laing posisyon.

“We’re always coming to a draft looking for a big guy. But it doesn’t look like there’s anyone available in terms of just a pure big man outside of Justine,” dugang ni Cone.

“So, now we’ll turn our attention to the best available athlete who’s filling out a position. But we’re not going to really look at whether it’s big or small. There’s a good point guard available, and number 10 will go after him.” / ESL