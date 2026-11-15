Cone prayoridad ron ang Gilas

Gipadaplin una ni coach Tim Cone ang umaabot nga Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Governors’ Cup semifinals series sa Barangay Ginebra batok sa defending champion TNT Tropang 5G, para magpokus sa iyang misyon sa Gilas Pilipinas sa umaabot nga windown sa FIBA World Cup qualifiers.

“Right now I’ve got to change my hat from Ginebra to Gilas,” matod ni Cone.

Nakapokus karon si Cone sa importante nga duwa sa nasod batok sa Syria ug Iran sa ikalimang window sa qualifiers karong Nobiyembre 27 ug 29 didto sa Seremban, Malaysia.

Wala una sa iyang hunahuna sila si Chot Reyes, ang import sa TNT nga si Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, ug ang Tropang 5G sa pagkakaron.

“I’m not going to focus on that one (TNT) right now. I’ve got Gilas duties coming up first. All the other teams have all the time to rest and prepare, and were not gonna have that opportunity with Ginebra, not at least with a full team,” sigon ni Cone.

Nagkanayon si Cone nga inig human pa sa ilang misyon didto sa Malaysia usa pa siya mobalhin sa pokus ngadto sa PBA semifinals nga sugdan karong Disyembre 4 didto sa Ninoy Aquino Stadium. / RSC