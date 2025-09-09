Confirmation hearing ni Duterte sa Septiyembre 23 gi-postpone

Gi-postpone sa International Criminal Court (ICC) ang gikatakdang pagsugod sa confirmation hearing sa kaso batok ni kanhi Presidente Rodrigo Duterte.

Sa usa ka pamahayag niadtong Lunes, Septiyembre 8, 2025, ang Pre-Trial Chamber 1 sa ICC nagkanayon nga ilang gimanduan ang pag-postpone sa Septiyembre 23, 2025, nga hearing human sa hangyo gikan sa abogado ni Duterte tungod kay “dili siya angayan nga moatubang sa husay.”

“Following a request from the Defense of Mr. Duterte for an indefinite adjournment of the proceedings alleging that Mr. Duterte is not fit to stand trial, the majority of the Chamber considered that a limited postponement of the hearing on the confirmation of charges was warranted to allow sufficient time to adjudicate the request and related matters,” matod sa chamber.

“The Chamber will, if applicable, set a specific date once it has addressed such outstanding matters,” dugang niini.

Ang katuyoan sa confirmation of charges hearing mao ang pagtino kon aduna bay igong ebidensya aron sa pagmatuod nga adunay substantial grounds aron tuohan nga ang usa ka tawo nakahimo sa matag usa sa mga krimen nga gipasangil. / TPM