Cong. Lagon mopadayon og serbisyo sa mga Bisaya

Opisyal nang miduso sa iyang Certificate of Nomination and Acceptance of Nomination alang sa 2025 Partylist Elections ang representante sa Ako Bisaya Partylist, Kongresista Sonny L. Lagon, Sabado, Oktubre 5, 2024 sa Comelec Manila.

Si Lagon mipahibawo sa iyang tinguhang magpa-reelect alang sa 2025 National and Local Elections ubos sa partylist system.

“The partylist has been commited to advancing the welfare and interests of the Bisaya communities across the country by championing the needs of Filipinos in various sectors—promoting access to education, healthcare, livelihood opportunities, and the preservation of our rich cultural heritage,” tipik sa pamahayag sa kongresista.

Nakita sa partido Ako Bisaya nga ang piniliay usa ka kahigayonan nga makapadayon sa paghimo og mahinungdanon nga balaodnon ug kahatagan og solusyon ang mga hagit nga giatubang sa katawhan ilabi na sa Visayas ug Mindanao. / FVQ