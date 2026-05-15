Construction worker nakuhaa’g P2.4M nga shabu sa buy-bust

Usa ka construction worker nga giilang high value individual ang nadakpan sa buy-bust sa mga sakop sa City Drug Enforcement Unit sa Talisay City Police Station alas 3:30 sa kadlawon, Biyernes, Mayo 15, 2026, sa Sityo Sambag, Barangay Lagtang, Siyudad sa Talisay.

Ang suspek giila nga si Manuel Gabito Cabuenas alyas Awing, 59, taga Sityo Fatima, Barangay Lagtang.

Nakuha gikan kaniya ang napulo ka dagkong putos sa gituohang shabu nga motimbang sa 365 gramos nga dunay standard drug price nga P2,482,000.

Lakip sa nasakmit ang P12,000 nga buy-bust money, halin sa ilegal nga drugas, ug usa ka kalibre 45 nga armas nga dunay upat ka bala.

Ang mga nakuha nga ebidensya giduso na ngadto sa PNP Forensic Unit 7 alang sa himuon nga chemical analysis lakip na ang armas nga gitakdang ipaubos sa ballistic examination.

Giandam na ang kasong kalapasan sa Republic Act 9165 (Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002) batok sa dinakpan.

Gidayeg ni Police Brigadier General Arnold Abad, hepe sa Police Regional Office 7, ang kapulisan sa Talisay sa ilang malampuson nga anti-illegal drug operation.

Matod sa heneral nga ang kapulisan dili mohunong sa ilang kampanya batok sa ilegal nga drugas sa tibuok Central Visayas.

“This accomplishment reflects the dedication and determination of our police personnel in combating illegal drugs and criminality. PRO 7 will continue to intensify intelligence-driven operations and strengthen partnerships with the community to ensure safer and more secure neighborhoods,” matod ni Abad.

Si Police Colonel Abubakar Mangelen Jr., ang hepe sa kapulisan sa Probinsiya sa Sugbo, gihimug-atan ang pagkasakmit sa maong gidaghanon sa ilegal nga drugas, sanglit daghan untang kinabuhi ang madaot niini.

“This successful operation sends a strong message that Cebu PPO remains aggressive and uncompromising in the fight against illegal drugs and loose firearms. The confiscation of this large volume of shabu is a major blow against illegal drug syndicates operating in Cebu. We will sustain our intensified operations to protect our communities and ensure that those involved in criminal activities are held accountable before the law,” matod ni Mangelen. / AYB