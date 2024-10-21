Converge pakyas pagkuha ni McCullough

Napakyas ang Converge FiberXers sa ilang tinguha nga kuhaon isip import si Chris McCullough alang sa ilang kampanya sa Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Season 49 Commissioner’s Cup.

Nagkanayon si FiberXers deputy coach Charles Tiu nga mas gipili sa kanhi magduduwa sa National Basketball Association (NBA) nga moduwa sa laing nasod imbes nga mobalik sa labing unang professional league sa Asya.

“He decided to play in Indonesia. I think he got a better offer there,” matod ni Tiu nga napatik sa Spin.ph.

“Yes, that was the original plan. But it didn’t work out. We’ll just consider other imports that are available.”

Si McCullough, kinsa first round pick sa Brooklyn Nets sa 2015 NBA draft, nakaduwa na sa PBA kaniadto diin naagak niya ang San Miguel Beermen s a kampyunato sa 2019 Commissioner’s Cup. / ESL