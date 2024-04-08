CPA mipadayon sa construction

Di pa mahuman ang panagbingkil tali sa Cebu Port Authority (CPA) ug sa Cebu City Government, ubos kang Mayor Michael Rama.

Duha lang ka adlaw human ang City Government nibutang og railings aron dili makasulod sa port extension project sa CPA, nga giisip nga ilegal tungod sa giingong kakuwang sa permit, ang CPA nipadayon sa clearing operations niadtong Abril 3, 2024, ug gipadayon ang konstruksyon sa port extension.

Gipatuman sa City Government ang notice of illegal construction ug work stoppage order nga giisyu sa Office of the Building Official (OBO) niadtong Abril 1.

Si Mary Knoll Lague-Bolasa, tigpamaba sa CPA, nikompirmar niadtong Sabado, Abril 6, nga ang mga buhat sa konstruksyon alang sa Bag-ong R.C Deck Port Facility gipadayon niadtong Abril 3.

“It is our commitment to the Office of the Transportation Security (OTS) to maintain and implement the national transport security plan, therefore, we have to secure the perimeter of the port and prevent unauthorized access,” ingon ni CPA general manager Kit Comendador sa usa ka pamahayag sa opisyal nga Facebook page sa ahensya kaniadtong Biyernes, Abril 5.

Giayo usab sa CPA ang ganghaan nga giguba sa mga personahe sa City Government aron makasulod sa lugar sa CPA.

Sa usa ka pamahayag niadtong Abril 2, gikondena sa CPA ang mga aksyon sa City Government, nga nagtawag niini nga “flagrant acts of oppression, harassment, grave abuse and usurpation of authority, and blatant disregard of the law and judicial processes committed by men and women in the seat of power who publicly display knowledge of the law yet conceal a weak ethical core.”

Gikuhaan og comment, si Cebu City Legal Officer Carlo Vincent Gimena, sa text message niadtong Sabado, Abril 6, niingon nga kinahanglan pa niyang i-refer ang bag-ong kalambuan ngadto sa mayor, city administrator, ug ubang mga opisyal sa Dakbayan.

“I have yet to confer with Mayor Michael Rama, Atty. Collin Rosell, the city administrator, and other city officials on our next move to address it,” matod ni Gimena.

Niadtong Pebrero 2, ang OBO niisyu og 15 ka notice of violations ngadto sa CPA alang sa mga building ug structures. Niadtong Pebrero 5, nipagawas kini og notice of illegal construction ug work stoppage order.

Niadtong Marso 8, ang City Government nibutang og biofence aron ihunong ang konstruksyon, nga giisip nga ilegal.

Niadtong Marso 15, ang City Government nipasaka og kaso batok sa CPA atubangan sa Office of the Ombudsman-Visayas tungod sa pagtukod og pantalan nga walay gikinahanglang building permit. / AML