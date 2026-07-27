CPA padayong mopaubos sa ‘port fees’

Ipatuman sa Cebu Port Authority (CPA) ang padayong pagpaminos sa port fees aron maalibyuhan ang mga pasahero sa padayong pagsaka sa mga palaliton ug ubang bayranan tungod sa krisis sa enerhiya.

Kini subay sa pamahayag ni Presidente Ferdinand Marcos Jr. atol sa State of the Nation Address (Sona) sa Hulyo 27, 2026, diin gipahibalo ni Marcos nga temporaryong gipaubsan sa gobiyerno ang nagkadaiyang bayrunon sa mga pasahero sa airports ug seaports.

Kalakip na niini ang terminal fee, landing ug take-off fee, harbor fee, anchorage ug berthing fee, single entry pass, cargo handling share, ingon man ang storage fee.

“CPA is following its mandate - to help the national government - in its direction to alleviate the general public with the burden of rising costs due to energy crisis, among others,” matod ni Francisco C. Comendador III General Manager sa CPA sa Hulyo 27, 2026.

Base sa datos sa CPA, gisugdan niini ang pag-waive sa naasoy nga bayrunon niadtong Abril. / ANV