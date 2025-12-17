CPAC sa Kapitolyo di pagahinan og pundo

Tungod kay dili pa pormal nga organisado isip usa ka opisina ang Cebu People’s Action Center (CPAC), gusto nga tangtangon sa hunta probinsyal ang pundo nga gigahin alang sa 2026 sa maong buhatan.

Sa nasayran, ang buhatan sa gobernador nigahin og moabot sa P14 milyones nga pundo alang sa CPAC kinsa maoy kadangpan sa mga residente sa probinsya ilabi na sa mga complaints niini ug pagpangayo og hinabang.

Apan atol sa gihimong review sa Provincial Board’s Committee on Budget and Appropriations, nadesisyonan niini nga tangtangon ang pundo sa maong center.

Lakip sa mga rason niini nga giingong ang CPAC wala mo-function isip proper office o ahensya ubos sa kapitolyo.

Samtang ang Committee on Budget and Appropriations subay sa sunod-sunod nga budget hearings nihatag og gibug-aton sa giingong ang CPAC “merely to augment manpower to the other offices which require additional manpower.”

“Given this circumstance, the funding that will be needed for the PPAs (Programs, Projects and Activities) which CPAC personnel will implement will have to be sourced from the implementing department’s budget allocation,” saysay sa Committee Report.

“Moreover, it is noted that the CPAC does not have Plantilla positions. It currently only has job order workers and volunteers under its employ,” dugang niini.

Hinuon gipasabot ni Bokal Celestino “Tining” Martinez III nga wala pa’y napatuman nga budget cut sanglit gikinahanglan pa kining uyonan sa regular session sa hunta.

Gitakda ang ika-duhang pagbasa niini sa Lunes, Disyembre 22, 2025.

“We’re just presenting our committee report. So if there’s any reduction or finalize to be made, it has to be done during the 2nd reading,” matod ni Martinez.

Ang buhatan sa gobernador niduso kini sa proposed budget nga moabot sa P11.9 bilyones alang sa 2026.

Lakip sa gihatagan niini og gibug-aton ang healthcare services, infrastructure, disaster mitigation, ug preparedness. / ANV