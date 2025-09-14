Crawford mibuhat og kasaysayan

Ang judges nga sila si Tim Cheatham ug Max DeLuca naghatag og iskor nga 115-113 samtang si Steve Weisfeld niiskor og 116-112.

Ang undisputed champion nagpasabot nga nakuha sa usa ka boksidor ang upat ka major bakos sa iyang division, ang mga bakos mao ang World Boxing Association (WBA), World Boxing Council (WBC), World Boxing Organization (WBO) ug International Boxing Federation (IBF).

Si Crawford ang unang male boxer sukad sa four-belt era nga nidominar sa tulo ka division isip undisputed champion sa junior welterweight, welterweight ug super middleweight.

Sa maong away mas gidapigan si Alvarez tungod kay nisaka man og duha ka division si Crawford para sa super middleweight championship fight nila.

“I know what I'm capable of,” matod ni Crawford . “It's not a surprise. It's a surprise to y'all because you all didn't believe in me."

Ang re­gu­lar nga division ni Crawford mao ang 135 ug 147 pounds. Niadtong Agosto 2024, nisaka siya og timbang ngadto sa 154 pounds ug midaog batok kang Israil Madrimov aron makuha ang WBA junior middleweight title. Human niini, nagandam siya para sa away batok kang Alvarez.

Nagpabiling limypo ang record ni Crawford (42-0, 31 KOs) samtang iyang gipatilaw sa Alvarez sa ikatulong pilde niini.

Si Crawford, Floyd Mayweather Jr. ug Dmitry Bivol mao ra ang Alvarez (63-3-2, 39 KOs).

“We already knew Crawford is a great fighter and I did what I was supposed to do,” sigon ni Alvarez. “I tried every way, and I trained really hard. He deserves all the credit. I try my best tonight, and I just (couldn’t) figure out the style." / RSC