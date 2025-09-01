Cuizon maoy moduma sa duha ka terminal

Aduna nay modumala sa duha ka mga terminals sa Lalawigan sa Sugbo subay sa giaprubahan nga resolusyon sa Sangguniang Panlalawigan sa Lunes, Septiyembre 1, 2025.

Si Ahmed Cuizon maoy gitudlo nga mangulo sa Cebu South Bus ug North Bus Terminal.

Ang duha ka mga terminals nahimutang sa Dakbayan sa Sugbo apan anaa sa managlahing lugar.

Ang CSBT nahimutang sa may N.Bacalso Avenue, samtang anaa sa North Reclamation Area ang CNBT.

Sukad sa paglingkod ni Cebu Governor Pamela Baricuatro, wala pay ginganlan nga pormal nga magdumala sa mga terminal.

Si Cuizon, giaprubahan ubos sa contract of service nga magsugod sa Hulyo hangtod sa Disyembre ug magdawatan og sweldo ubos sa Salary Grade 22 o P78,000 base sa Department of Budget and Management (DBM).

Si Cuizon kanhi anchor sa usa ka radio station sa Sugbo ug writer sa usa ka newspaper.

Siya maoy kanhi public affairs manager sa Mactan Cebu International Airport (MCIA) ug gi-appoint isip Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB-7) Director sa 2010 hangtod sa 2014.

Subay niini, ang gobernador nipadayag nga daku ang iyang pagsalig ni Cuizon nga maoy modumala sa duha ka terminals tungod sa iyang kahibalo ug lapad nga kasinatian sa transport sector.

“Ahmed was my choice because of his experience and expertise in leading the LTFRB. The transport sector is not new to him, and public utility vehicle operators already know him,” matod ni Baricuatro sa Lunes, Septiyembre 1.

Lakip sa instruction ni Baricuatro ngadto sa bag-ong natudlo nga magpabilin ang kahinlo sa duha ka terminals ug ang maayong pagbiyahe sa mga pasahero ang prayoridad niini.

“My instruction to him is to ensure that south bus operations are streamlined, that the facility is efficient, functional, and clean, and that both passengers and bus drivers and operators are well taken care of,” dugang niya. / ANV