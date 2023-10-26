Curfew ipatuman sa Negros Oriental

Curfew hours ipatuman sa Negros Oriental aron masiguro ang luwas ug hapsay nga pagpahigayon sa Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE) 2023 sa probinsiya.

Ubos sa Regional Joint Security Control Center (RJSSC) VII Special Task Force Negros Oriental Resolution 001, ang provincial wide curfew ipatuman sugod sa Oktubre 28, Sabado, hangtod sa 30, Lunes, gikan alas 10 sa gabii ngadto sa alas 4 sa buntag “alang sa katuyoan sa pagpugong sa pagpalit og botos, mga hulga, pagpanghadlok, ug paghasi batok sa mga botante, kandidato ug mga trabahante sa eleksyon.”

“No person shall be allowed to stay outside her or his respective home, dormitory, condominium building or other similar building used as dwelling...except those who, by nature of their work, are required to travel outside their dwellings, including but not limited to, BPSs; health workers, those engaged in the business of transporting goods or services normally done during these hours, provided, that proof of employment or other similar supporting documents are presented to the authorized law enforcement,” mabasa sa resolution.

Ang mga makalapas prisohon sa gidugayon sa oras sa curfew ug buhian sa alas 5 sa buntag.

Ang Negros Oriental gipaubos sa Commission on Elections’ (Comelec) control tungod sa bayolenteng mga insidente, ilabina human sa pagpatay kang gobernador Roel Degamo nga ang giingong utok ang gipalagpot nga representante sa Negros Oriental nga si Arnolfo Teves Jr.

KAGUBOT

Sa Oktubre 25, ang Comelec nakatala og kinatibuk-ang 22 ka validated election-related nga mga insidente sa tibuok nasod nga miresulta sa pagpatay sa walo ka mga indibidwal ug pagkaangol sa pito pa.

Sa 26 ka kinatibuk-ang biktima sa maong mga insidente, 12 ang reelectionist, lima ang paryente sa mga kandidato, usa ka supporter ug lima ka sibilyan.

Ang Comelec niingon nga 61 ka mga suspek ang natumbok, diin 45 ang nakalingkawas samtang 12 ang nasikop.

Ang rehiyon sa Bangsamoro ang adunay labing taas sa gidaghanon sa mga insidente nga may kalabutan sa eleksyon nga adunay lima, gisundan sa rehiyon sa Cordillera nga adunay upat ug ang Eastern Visayas ug Northern Mindanao nga adunay tulo matag usa.

Duha ka insidente ang natala sa Central Visayas -- ang pagpamatay sa mga kandidato sa barangay gikan sa Buenavista, Bohol ug Balamban, Cebu. (SunStar Philippines)