Curry midaug kontra Sabrina

Gipakita sa duha ka greatest three-point shooters nga sila si Stephen Curry sa Golden State Warriors ug Sabrina Ionescu sa New York Liberty, ang nindot nga pasundayag ngadto sa basketball fans sa Steph vs. Sabrina competition sa National Basketball Association (NBA) All-Star Weekend.

Sikit ang maong kompetisyon ug nilabaw lang og tres puntos si Curry, 29-26, sa unang shootout sa NBA All-Star nga nagkontra ang babaye ug lalaki kagahapon, Dominggo, Pebrero 18 (RP time), sa Indianapolis.

“For us to deliver a show like that, it was perfect,” sigon ni Curry. “As much excitement as you can build in that short amount of time with two great shooters going at it. This is something we’ll remember for a long time.”

Si Ionescu maoy kampiyon sa WNBA 3-point shootout sa ilang All-Star game sa miaging tuig nga adunay 37 puntos, mas taas sa rekord iskor ni Curry nga 31 puntos sa NBA. Didto na nagsugod ang challenge nga dapat mag-abot ang duha sa usa ka contest ug da­pat mahitabo sa All-Star Weekend.

Wa pakyasa sa duha ang fans ug natuman gyud kini.

“Hopefully, this isn’t the last time we do this,” batbat ni Ionescu.