Curry mipirma og kontrata sa Li Ning

Gianunsiyo ni Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry sa social media nga ang iyang Curry Brand nipirma og long-term deal sa Chinese sportswear giant Li Ning.

Ang Chinese sportswear brand nga gitukod ni Olympic gold medal winning gymnast Li Ning, usa sa labing dakong retailers sa China nga adunay kapin sa 7,600 points of sale lukop Asya.

"It’s amazing to see how he’s grown his namesake company as an athlete founder, knowing I have those same hopes and aspirations for Curry Brand," mensahe ni Curry. / Gikan sa wires