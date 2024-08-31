Curry misyon ang ika-5 nga titulo

Ang pambato sa Golden State Warriors nga si Stephen Curry na ang mahimong highest-paid player sa pagsugod unya sa National Basketball Association (NBA) season karong Oktubre.

Apan matod sa gikonsiderar nga greatest shooter of all time wa kini sa iyang hunahuna kay ang tumong gyud mao ang paglabni og laing kampiyonato para sa Warriors.

Sa miaging adlaw lang mipirma si Curry og $62.6 milyones nga contract extension para sa 2026-2027 season.

Tungod sa extension, adunay projected salary si Curry nga $178 milyones sulod sa tulo ka seasons sa 2024 ngadto 2027.

Mapasalamaton ang Warriors guard sa gihatag nga oportunidad kaniya.

“It’s still about winning,” saysay ni Curry sa The Athletic, “and taking the steps necessary to give ourselves a chance. The standard hasn’t changed. The expectation hasn’t changed.”

Gusto ni Curry nga moretiro sa Warriors gyud.

“You have an appreciation for the position and the opportunity and the support from people who’ve been with you on the journey. I’ve always said I wanted to play for one team my whole career. So it’s good to get (the extension) question out of the way and give complete focus to basketball and to the season,” matod pa niini.

Dako nga hagit kang Curry ug sa Warriors ang pagbalik isip championship contender, labi na nga nawala pud si Klay Thompson human kini ma-trade sa Dallas Mavericks.

Sa miaging season, midaog lang og 46 games ang Warriors og wa kini makasulod sa playoffs.

Gitapos ni Curry ang miaging season nga dunay impresibo nga average 26.4 puntos, 4.5 rebounds, 5.1 assists ug 0.7 steals.

Si Curry ug Draymond Green nalang ang nahabilin sa core players sa Warriors nga midaog og upat ka titulo tuig 2015, 2017, 2018 ug 2022.

Kaabig ni Curry sa umaabot nga season sila Andrew Wiggins, Buddy Hield, Kyle Anderson, Green ug Kevon Looney. / RSC