DA: Tag P20/kilo bugas lisod pa

Ang bag-ong miasumer nga si Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu mapanagan-on sa Lunes, Nobyembre 6, 2023, sa posibilidad nga makab-ot sa nasod ang P20 matag kilo sa bugas, usa sa mga saad sa kampanya ni Presidente Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

Sa usa ka press conference, si Tiu niingon nga sa tanang global nga panghitabo nga nakaapekto sa presyo sa mga batakang palaliton, ang pagkab-ot sa P20 matag kilo sa bugas dili pa posible.

“The 20 peso per kilo was an aspiration hindi ba? Ang problem now we are in a 15 year high sa world market ‘yung dating $230 dollars per ton, let’s say sa Vietnam today, it’s $700 per ton, so today, that is not possible but with the President’s directive to modernize, irrigate, use the right seeds, mechanize, all of that, maraming gagawin. We are getting ready to do our best to try to make rice affordable na kaya ng bulsa ng mamamayan...it will take a little time but we’ll do it as fast as possible,” siya niingon.

“It’s hard to say (that the P20 per kilo of rice can be achieved during the time of the administration). Ang problema sa mundo it’s so complicated, there is climate change, El Niño and now so anything can happen. Hindi natin alam if magkakagiyera ulit sa ibang lugar. Hindi natin alam kung babara ulit ang isang barko sa Suez Canal, so it is possible to lower the price, definitely, but we have to have our cycles, we have to have our buffer stock, and we have to change some laws I believe,” dugang niya. (SunStar Philippines)