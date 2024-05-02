David Pomeranz mipasalamat sa Cebuano fans

MI-SING along ang mga Sugbuanon dungan sa legendary singer-songwriter nga si David Pomeranz atol sa gipahigayon nga intimate concert sa iconic landmark sa Cebu, TOPS.

Natagbaw ang Cebuano fans nga mitan-aw sa performance sa “Got to Believe in Magic” hitmaker sa iyang one-night-only concert niadtong Martes, Abril 30.

“I’m thrilled. I’ve never been here before, up here, this height and it’s beautiful. It’s exciting, it’s modern and the venue is great,” matod ni Pomeranz nga naghulagway sa labing inila nga landmark sa Sugbo nga adunay 360-degree nga panoramic view - TOPS.

Gi-awit sa American singer ang crowd’s favorite “Born For You,” “King and Queen of Hearts,” ug ang iyang latest single nga iyang version sa awit nga “You’re The Inspiration.”

“I’m really happy that you’re still here and you’re welcoming me and also I’m really inspired by meeting with these people. It’s a welcoming feeling and it inspires me that this can actually happen elsewhere in the world. It’s a model of goodwill and humor, people are silly here in the right way. What I have to say is thank you, thanks for being you,” matod pa ni Pomeranz. (PR)