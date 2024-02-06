Davide supak sa Cha-cha; mihulagway nga kuyaw

Si retired Chief Justice Hilario Davide Jr. nipasidaan niadtong Lunes, Pebrero 5, 2024, sa “more disturbing and serious problems and consequences” kon usbon ang economic provisions sa 1987 Constitution.

Atol sa Senate subcommittee deliberation on Resolution of Both Houses 6 (RBH6), si Davide, kinsa lakip sa 50 ka sakop sa Philippine Constitutional Commission of 1986, nipahibawo sa panginahanglan sa hingpit nga pagpatuman sa mga prinsipyo ug mga polisiya sa estado sa Konstitusyon.

“What our people need today are not amendments to or revision to the Constitution, but the full implementation of its principles and state policies,” siya niingon.

“Our problems are not due to the restrictive economic provisions of the Constitution. They cannot be solved by removing these restrictive economic provisions and completely leaving to Congress the future under the clause ‘unless otherwise provided by law.’ On the contrary, they would create more serious and disturbing problems and consequences,” siya nidugang.

Ang RBH6 nagtinguha sa pag-a­mendar sa Artikulo 12, 14 ug 16 o ang probisyon sa serbisyo publiko, edukasyon ug industriya sa advertising sa 1987 Constitution pinaagi sa pagdugang sa hugpong sa mga pulong “gawas kon nalatid sa balaod.”

Sa paghimo sa maong mga pag-amendar, si Davide niingon nga ang nasod moabli sa iyang sistema sa edukasyon ngadto sa langyaw nga kontrol ug dominasyon, nga delikado, tungod kay ang batakang edukasyon mao ang labing mahinungdanon sa kalamboan sa kabatan-unan.

Iyang namatikdan nga ubos sa Konstitusyon, ang mga eskwelahan gimanduan sa pagtudlo ug pagkat-on bahin sa patriyotismo ug nasyonalismo sa kabatan-unan nga Pilipino, nga lagmit dili mahitabo kon ang mga langyaw manginlabot o mopuli.

“Can we expect foreigners at the helm or control of the educational system to seriously and healthily obey this state policy on education?” matod niya.

“For instance, if a Chinese educational entity would now come in, do you expect it to be faithful enough to comply with these mandates? Would not its teachings focus on Chinese philosophy or even on the life of.” / TPM sa SunStar Philippines