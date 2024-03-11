Davis miagak sa LA Lakers

Nimugna si Anthony Davis og 27 puntos, season-high 25 ka rebounds ug career-high pito ka steals aron agakon ang hosts Los Angeles Lakers sa kadaugan batok sa kuwangan og tawo nga Minnesota Timberwolves, 120-109, ning Lunes, Marso 11, 2024 (PH time) sa National Basketball Association (NBA).

Gawas niini, nakarehistro sab si Davis og lima ka assists ug tulo ka blocked shots.

Ang Timberwolves ningkombati nga wala ang ilang pambatong big men nga sila si Karl-Anthony Towns ug Rudy Gobert hinungdan nga nidominar si Davis sa ilawom.

Sa 4th quarter, gipangulohan ni Davis ang 21-4 run sa Lakers nga maoy nag-abli og dako sa pultahan paingon sa ilang kadaugan.

“When we’re out there having fun, everybody’s confidence is high,” matod ni Davis, kinsa usa ka 9-time All-Star.

“When we’re talking trash to the other team, we’re holding each other accountable, and we’re just playing the right way. We know what it takes. It’s just about having the consistency of playing that way each and every night.”

Si Davis maoy ikawalo nga magduduwa gikan niadtong 1982-83 season nga nakahimo og labing ubos 25 ka puntos ug 25 sab ka rebounds sa usa lang ka duwa.

“Ten offensive rebounds is crazy,” matod ni Lakers guard Austin Reaves.

“I did feel any time we shot and missed, he was there to give us a second-chance opportunity with offensive rebounds, get himself to the line. The steals, I don’t know. The steals are crazy. Seven steals is very, very impressive.”

Nidugang si LeBron James og 29 puntos samtang niamot og 19 puntos si Reaves alang sa Lakers.

Ang Timberwolves gipangulohan nila ni Anthony Edwards ug Naz Reid pinaagi sa ilang 25 puntos matag usa. / AP