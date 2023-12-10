Davis nagmangtas kontra Pacers

Gipangulohan ni Los Angeles Lakers bigman Anthony Davis ang pagkuniskunis sa Indiana Pacers, 123-109, aron langkaton sa iyang kampo ang unang National Basketball Association (NBA) In-Season Tournament title sa Las Vegas, Nevada sa Dominggo, Disyembre 10, 2023 (RP time).

Nipupo si Davis og 41 puntos lakip na ang 20 ka rebounds, lima ka assists ug upat ka blocks aron pangulohan ang Lakers.

Sa ilang pagdaug sa In-Season Tournament, ang tanang Lakers players nga ubos sa standard contracts makadawat og $500,000 o P27.7 milyunes matag-usa. Ang players sa Pacers nibulsa og bonus nga $200,000 o P11.1 milyunes.

Si LeBron James nga nitampo og 24 puntos ug 11 ka rebounds maoy gipili nga In-Season Tournament MVP.

“My enthusiasm about being here post-career, bringing a team here has not changed,” matod sa beteranong si James. “The fans are amazing here. They have everything already: WNBA team, they have a baseball team (Athletics) coming in soon, NFL team, hockey team, F1 (Formula One) was just here. This is a place that loves great attractions, and I think the NBA will be another great addition to this city.”

Ang Lakers head coach nga si Darvin Ham niingon nga ang kadaugan tungod sa combo nila ni Davis ug James.

“They’re a hell of a one-two punch,” saysay niini. “That one or two could be either one of them on any given night. At the end of the day, they know how to take it to the next level when everything is on the line.”

Niamot si Austin Reaves og 28 puntos, samtang nidugang si D’Angelo Russel og 13 puntos alang sa Lakers.

“We just got outplayed tonight from the start of the game to the end of the game,” sigon ni Indiana guard Tyrese Haliburton. “Just didn’t do the job on loose balls, didn’t rebound, didn’t get enough stops when needed. They just outplayed us, and it’s frustrating.”

Ang In-Season Tournament gisugdan lang karon nga season aron madugangan ang fans engagement sa liga. Usa kini ka mubo nga Cup sulod sa regular season nga naglakip og group stage, knockout rounds ug ang final game. Dili kini susama sa NBA regular title.