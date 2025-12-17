Dec. 20 mapuy-an na ang relocation site sa Guizo

Namahayag si Mandaue City Mayor Thadeo Jovito “Jonkie” Ouano nga hapit na makabalhin sa transitory relocation site ang mga pamilyang nawad-an og panimalay tungod sa Bagyong Tino niadtong Nobiyembre 4, 2025, gumikan kay ang mga housing units naplastar na sa wala pa ang giplano nga petsa sa pagbalhin sa Disyembre 20.

Sumala ni Mayor Ouano, ang mga housing units gikan sa Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) ug mga tolda gipangtaud na sa The Pasilong Sa Paradise relocation site sa Barangay Guizo.

Kasamtangang nagpaabot na lang ang dakbayan sa usa ka private contractor nga maoy motaud sa mga portable toilets aron makompleto ang pasilidad.

“Housing units provided by the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development are already being constructed at the site, and tents have also been set up. We are now just waiting for the private contractor who will install the portable toilets,” matud ni Ouano.

Dugang pa niya nga konektado na ang dapit sa mga importanteng utility, diin ang koneksyon sa tubig ug kuryente giandam na aron masiguro ang kaharuhay ug kaluwasan sa mga bakwit.

“In terms of water connection, everything is already in place, and the electricity has also been worked out,” sumala sa mayor.

Gipasabot ni Ouano nga ang unang batch sa mga housing units ug tolda gilaumang mahuman sa Disyembre 20, nga magtugot sa dakbayan sa pagsugod sa pagbalhin sa mga apektadong pamilya.

Apan, iyang gihatagan og gibug-aton nga mas gusto niya ang mga permanenteng balay kaysa sa mga tolda, tungod kay ang mas lig-on nga housing units maghatag og mas maayong kahimtang sa pagpuyo alang sa mga re­sidente.

“The units expected to be ready this December 20 will allow us to start the relocation. Personally, I am not very satisfied with tents because I really prefer permanent housing units,” miingon si Ouano.

“The total number includes 100 housing units from the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development, while 300 tents will only serve as an initial option.”

Gipasiugdahan sa mayor nga dili niya gusto nga mobalhin ang mga pamilya sa relocation site gawas kon ang tanang pasilidad hingpit nang magamit. Iyang gipasabot ang panginahanglan sa pagsiguro nga dili mag-antos ang mga bakwit tungod sa kakuwang sa batakang serbisyo.

“I do not want the evacuees to move into The Pasilong Sa Paradise in Barangay Guizo if the place is not yet comfortable. I do not want them to experience a situation where there is no water or electricity,” pasabot sa mayor.

“I want everything to be completely ready before we allow them to transfer. We should not rush this.”

Matod ni Ouano, prayoridad ang mga pamilya kansang mga balay hingpit nga naguba sa baha, ilabi na kadtong kasamtangang nagpabilin sa Mandaue City Central School, Barangay Alang-Alang, Barangay Umapad, ug uban pang mga dapit nga grabeng naapektuhan.

“These are the families who will be prioritized for relocation, those whose houses were totally washed out and those who are still staying in evacuation centers,” asoy ni Ouano.

Bisan pa sa giplanong relokasyon, namatikdan ni Ouano nga aduna gihapoy pipila ka pamilya nga mipili nga magpabilin una sa pipila ka tunghaan ug gymnasium nga gigamit isip evacuation centers.

Giklaro niya nga ang relocation site sa Barangay Guizo magsilbi lamang nga temporaryo o transitory shelter samtang ang dakbayan padayon pang nangita og permanenteng resettlement area alang sa mga apektadong pamilya.

“This relocation is only meant to be a transitory site while we are still identifying a permanent location for them,” matud ni Ouano. / ABC