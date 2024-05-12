DENR, DOE, Aboitiz, MPIC, SMC naghiusa sa pagpreserbasyon

Ang Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) ug ang Department of Energy (DOE), nakig-alayon sa tulo sa mga nag-unang conglomerates sa nasod aron mapanalipdan ug mapreserbar ang Verde Island Passage (VIP), giila nga kritikal nga biodiversity nga lugar sa nasod.

Ang Aboitiz Equity Ventures (AEV), Metro Pacific Investments Corp. (MPIC), ug San Miguel Corp. (SMC) misaad sa pag­suporta sa environmental ug community development efforts sa gobyerno para sa VIP sa usa ka Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signing niadtong Mayo 7.

“As a framework for joint ste­wardship and sustainable deve­lopment, this historic initiative not only underscores the collective commitment to environmental preservation but also heralds a new era of public-private collaboration aimed at ensuring the longevity of one of the world’s most biodiverse marine ecosystems,” matod ni DENR Secretary Maria Antonia Yulo Loyzaga.

Ang VIP milangkob sa mga probinsya sa Batangas, Marin­duque, Romblon, Orien­tal Min­doro, ug Occidental Min­do­ro ug nagbulag sa isla sa Mindoro gikan sa Luzon.

Ang 1.4 ka milyon nga ektarya sa gilapdon mao ang pinuy-anan sa kapin sa 1,700 ka species sa isda ug 300 ka klase sa coral, nga nahimong usa ka biodiversity zone nga gikutlo sa mga eksperto sa dagat isip “sentro sa biodiversity sa isda sa baybayon.”

Niadtong 2023, ang VIP ginganlan og ‘Hope Spot’ sa internasyonal nga marine conservation nonprofit nga organisasyon, Mission Blue, nga nag-ingon nga ang gilapdon sa tibuok kalibutan giila nga kritikal sa kahimsog sa kadagatan.

Ang MOU nagdetalye kon sa unsang paagi ang DENR ug DOE makigtambayayong sa AEV, SMC, ug MPIC aron makigtambayayong sa mga lokal nga kagamhanan, non-government or­ga­nizations, international deve­­lopment groups, eksperto, ug coastal communities, ug uban pa.

Lakip sa mga tumong sa MOU naglakip sa pagsuporta sa limpyo nga transisyon sa enerhiya ngadto sa malungtaron ug lig-on nga low carbon development, pag-establ­isar sa Marine Science Re­­search Stations sa VIP.

“We express our appreciation to the Department of Environment and Natural Resources, Aboitiz Equity Ventures, MVP Group of Companies ug San Miguel Power Corp..” matod ni DOE Secretary Raphael Lotilla.

Aron pagsuporta sa mga tumong sa malungtarong enerhiya sa gobyerno, ang Aboitiz Power Corporation (AP), ang power generation arm sa Aboitiz Group, aktibong nagpalapad sa ilang clean energy initiatives ug renewable energy (RE) power plants. Ang AP sa pagkakaron adunay kapin sa 1,000 MW sa nagpadayon nga mga proyekto sa limpyo nga enerhiya, nga adunay hingpit nga mga opera­syon nga gitarget sulod sa sunod nga tulo ka tuig.

“It has always been our goal to help safeguard our environment and uplift the welfare of the communities, in this case the people who are dependent on the Verde Island Passage for their livelihood. Its preservation is of pa­ramount interest and once again the Aboitiz Group, MVP Group and San Miguel Group are wor­king together to do our part,” matod ni AEV President and CEO Sabin M. Aboitiz.

Kabahin sa focus sa MOU mao ang pag-apil sa mga komunidad nga nagsalig sa VIP ug pagpalambo sa ilang kinabuhi pinaagi sa pagmugna og inklusibo nga mga plataporma nga makapahimo kanila nga malungtarong makaginansya gikan sa natural nga kahinguhaan sa strait.

“We are grateful for this opportunity to join forces with the Aboitiz Group, MVP Group and various stakeholders in protec­ting the Verde Island Passage,” matod ni SMC Chairman and CEO Ramon S. Ang.

Niadtong Marso, ang Aboitiz Power, Meralco Powergen Corp. sa MPIC, ug ang San Miguel Global Power Holdings Corp. sa SMC, nagtinabangay sa pagpamuhunan sa labing una ug pinakalapad nga integrated liquefied natural gas (LNG) nga pasilidad sa Batangas.

Ang integrated LNG nga pasi­lidad giplanohan nga madugangan ang suplay sa kuryente sa nasod nga adunay kapin sa 2,500 MW nga kapasidad sa henerasyon sa higayon nga hingpit na nga magamit, ug nagsuporta sa katuyoan sa gobyerno sa pagpaubos sa mga emisyon ug pagdugang sa bahin sa natural nga gas sa pagsagol sa gahum sa nasod hangtod sa 26% sa 2040. / PR