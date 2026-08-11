Dental clinic nga way permit gironda, 3 Vietnamese sikop 

Tulo ka Vietnamese nationals, lakip ang duha ka giingo’ng mga dentista ang gidakop atol sa entrapment operation sa mga sakop sa Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG)-Mandaue City Field Unit niadtong alas 3:00 sa hapon, Lunes, Agusto 10, 2026.

Ang maong klinika nga nahimutang sa commercial complex sa Barangay Tipolo, Mandaue City nga gikataho nga nag-operate sa maong clinic nga walay permit ug pagtugot sa gobiyerno.

Ang mga nasikop mao sila si alyas Phan, 30; alyas Ab, 30; ug alyas Pham, 43, pulos Vietnamese nationals.

Apil sa operasyon ang CIDG Regional Field Unit, National Bureau of Investigation-Mandaue ug Station 2 sa Mandaue City Police Office, subay sa reklamo nga giduso ni Dr. Dirk Farlo Yuson, presidente sa Philippine Dental Association (PDA)-Mandaue Chapter.

Base sa reklamo, giingong nagpraktis og dentistry ang mga suspek nga walay pagtugot nga kalapasan sa Section 33(a) sa Republic Act No. 9484 o Philippine Dental Act of 2007 o “Any person who shall practice dentistry, dental hygiene or dental technology in the Philippines as defined in this Act, without a certificate

of registration and professional identification card and special permit issued in accordance with the provisions of this Act, or has been declared exempt.”

Usa ka personnel sa CIDG ang nagpakaaron ingnon nga pasyente sa maong dental clinic nga nagpatuo’ng magpaibot og ngipon.

Sa dihang giandam na ang dental instruments nisulong ang mga operatiba sa maong klinika, nasakmit ang nagkalainlaing dental instruments.

Matod sa CIDG 7, dugay na nga nagpahigayon ang Vietnamese nationals sa pag-ibot og ngipon ug uban pang dental procedures sama sa tooth implant, teeth braces ug dental cleaning.

Gipasakaan na og kaso ang tulo ka Vietnamese nationals ug ang Philippine Dental Association (PDA) maoy nagsilbi’ng reklamante. / AYB