DepEd mopahigayon og konsultasyon alang sa trimester system

Gipasalig sa Department of Education (DepEd) niadtong Martes, Pebrero 17, 2026, ang pagpahigayon og mga konsultasyon uban sa mga magtutudlo ug uban pang mga stakeholders may kalabutan sa gisugyot nga pagbalhin sa mga pampublikong tunghaan, gikan sa Kindergarten hangtod sa Grade 12, gikan sa kasamtangang quarter system ngadto na sa usa ka trimester system.

Sa usa ka pamahayag, ang DepEd niingon nga ang trimester system nagpabilin pa nga usa ka sugyot sanglit wala pa sila makaabot sa pinal nga desisyon.

“The Department of Education acknowledges the concerns raised by our legislators, teachers, and stakeholders. We take these views seriously as we acknowledge that structural reform and systemic issues, such as classroom shortage and teacher welfare, are not mutually exclusive,” matod sa DepEd.

“DepEd is actively conducting consultations and will continue engaging education officials and stakeholders in the coming days to ensure that all voices are heard and considered,” dugang niini.

Matod sa ahensiya, ang tumong sa sugyot mao ang pagsuporta sa mas lapad nga mga reporma nga mopasimple sa pagplano, mopauswag sa paggamit sa oras sa pagtungha, ug mopaubos sa kabug-aton sa trabaho sa mga magtutudlo.

Gibarugan niini ang ilang pasalig sa paghashas sa sugyot base sa mga feedback gikan sa natad.

“Our priority is that any reform must strengthen learning continuity while improving conditions for both learners and educators,” sigon niini.

Ubos sa sugyot, ang 201 ka adlaw nga tingtungha bahinon ngadto sa tulo ka academic terms imbes nga upat. / TPM / SunStar Philippines