DepEd nabalaka sa pagpamusil

Nagpahayag ang Department of Education (DepEd) og dakong kabalaka bahin sa insidente sa pagpamusil sa Ateneo de Zamboanga University (AdZU) niadtong Martes, Agusto 18, 2026, nga nikalas sa kinabuhi sa duha ka estudyante ug nakaangol sa laing duha.

“DepEd stands with the Ateneo de Zamboanga community during this difficult time and is ready to extend whatever support and assistance we can to the affected learners, families, school personnel, and concerned authorities,” matod sa DepEd.

Matod sa DepEd, nakig-alayon sila sa mga mental health partner aron makahatag og Psychological First Aid ug

psychosocial support ngadto sa mga naapektuhan sa insidente.

“We urge the public to refrain from spreading unverified information and sharing sensitive photos, videos, or details about the incident, especially since minors are involved,” sumala pa sa DepEd. / TPM