DepEd nagbangutan sa pagkamatay sa 5 ka tinun-an sa landslide sa Baguio

Nagpadayag sa ilang dakong kasubo ang Department of Education (DepEd) niadtong Martes, Agusto 11, 2026, human sa pagkamatay sa lima ka estudyante tungod sa landslide sa Baguio City.

Lakip niini ang mga estudyante sa elementarya, junior high, ug Alternative Learning System (ALS) nga nakalas sa landslide atol sa walay hunong nga pag-ulan sa Barangay Guisad Surong.

Sa usa ka pahayag, nagpadangat ang ahensiya sa ilang pahasubo ngadto sa mga pamilya ug mga higala sa mga biktima nga nabilin.

“With deep sorrow, we mourn the young lives lost: two Grade 7 learners from Guisad Valley National High School; one Grade 3 learner and one Grade 4 learner from Bonifacio Elementary School; and one learner under the Alternative Learning System (ALS),” matod sa DepEd.

“We ask the entire education community to join us in keeping the families, the victims, and the Cordillera region in our prayers.”

Gipasalig sa ahensiya ang hingpit nga pagsusi sa mga nadaot nga pasilidad sa eskwelahan aron maseguro ang kaluwasan sa mga magtutungha, ingon man sa mga magtutudlo.

“We are also assessing damaged school infrastructure, focusing on slope protection to ensure campus safety,” sumala pa sa DepEd. / PNA