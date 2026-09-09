Desinyo sa bag-ong homecourt sa 76ers gipakita

Gipakita na sa Philadelphia 76ers ang desinyo sa ilang bag-ong arena, nga magsilbe nilang homecourt sa National Basketball Association (NBA) puhon.

Ang state-of-the-art arena nga gilaumang mahuman karong 2030, mao sab ang homecourt sa Philadelphia Flyers sa National Hockey League (NHL) ug umaabot nga WNBA expansion franchise sa Philadelphia.

Ang pagtukod ning bag-ong arena unang gianunsiyo sa 76ers niadtong 2022.

“Philly fans deserve the best arena in the world, and we are excited to partner with Comcast to deliver just that. This privately funded arena will be the home to moments and memories that define this city for generations,” matod ni Josh Harris, co-founder sa Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment ug Managing Partner sa Philadelphia 76ers.

“We have an incredible opportunity ahead of us and look forward to partnering with Mayor Parker and Council President Kenyatta Johnson to transform a site rich with history,” dugang ni Harris.

Gipasabot ni Harris nga gawas nga aduna na’y ikapasigarbo nga homecourt ang 76ers, Flyers ug ang umaabot nilang WNBA squad, matod ni Harris nga naghinamhinam sab siya kay makahatag kini og liboan ka mga trabaho alang sa mga taga Philadelphia. / Gikan sa wires