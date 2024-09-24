Devance mobalik pagduwa sa PBA

Nakadesisyon si Joe De­vance nga molugnot gikan sa pagretiro aron moduwa sa Brgy. Ginebra Gin Kings sa crossover quarter-finals best-of-five quarter-finals sa Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Season 49 Governors’ Cup.

Sa quarter-finals, ikaparang sa Gin Kings ang Meralco Bolts sugod sa Huwebes, Septiyembre 26, 2024.

“Through it all it brought me back here! I’m honored to have this chance. I’m on an emotional roller coaster because I never had my family not watch me play,’ mensahe ni Devance sa Instagram nga napatik sa www.gmanews.tv.

“They would have enjoyed this moment with me through all the battles, the high times, and low times with every team my family has always been my support system.”

Si Devance, kinsa niretiro duha na ka tuig ang nakalabay, nitataw nga iyang pahimuslan kining maong oportunidad nga gihatag sa Gin Kings. / ESL