Developer sa The Stria nanawagan nga ilibkas ang suspension order

Nanawagan ang developer sa The Stria, usa ka luxury resort nga gitukod sa Lungsod sa Santa Fe, isla sa Bantayan sa environment regulators nga tugotan kining mopadayon sa ilang pagtrabaho sa lugar.

Sa Martes, Agusto 26, 2025, ang The Stria nihangyo sa Environmental Management Bureau in Central Visayas (EMB) 7 nga libkason na ang gimando'ng suspensiyon batok kanila. Giinsister sa developer nga wala kini nakalapas sa balaod lakip na ang balaod sa kalikupan.

“The development complies with all legal, environmental, and zoning regulations despite allegations of height violations,” asoy sa management.

Subay sa giluwatang pamahayag sa management sa The Stria, gisaysay niini ang mga depensa sa mga alegasyon batok sa pagtukod sa 11-storey hotel-resort project sa Barangay Poblacion, Santa Fe.

Ang suspension order nga giluwatan sa Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) nahisubay sa nakitang violations niini sa environmental laws.

Matod sa developers, ang ECC nga giaprubahan walay height restrictions.

Gihimug-atan niini nga subay sa ECC ang project description naglangkob sa 22,781-square-meter development ug walay nalapas nga balaod niini.

“Since there is no mention of a height limit in the official ECC document, there is no legal basis to claim a violation of its terms and conditions,” saysay niini.

Gidugang niini nga dili mahimong gamiton sa kagamhanan ang violation niini sa Bantayan Island Wilderness Area - Protected Area Management Bureau Resolution No. 14, series of 2022, isip grounds aron i-revoke o i-suspend ang ilang ECC.

“The management contends that this resolution is not an actionable document that can lead to the suspension of its ECC,” dugang niini.

Kabahin sa Department Administrative Order (DAO) 2009-09, nga nagrekomendar sa maximum building height nga 10 meters, ang management nihulagway niining ‘language of the rule is advisory rather than prohibitive.’

“10-meter limit is arbitrary, lacks scientific or environmental basis, and does not prevent structures from altering the island’s landscape,” sigon sa developers. / ANV