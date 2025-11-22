DFA nagpaabot sa court order pagkanselar sa passport ni Co

Walay court order nga giisyu alang sa pagkanselar sa passport sa niluwat nga magbabalaod nga si Zaldy Co, sumala sa Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA).

Sa usa ka mensahe niadtong Biyernes sa gabii, Nobiyembre 21, 2025, ang DFA nagkanayon nga makahimo sila sa pagproseso sa kanselasyon “upon receipt of a court order issued by a competent Philippine court instructing the DFA to cancel a Philippine passport.”

“This is pursuant to Sections 4 and 10 of RA (Republic Act) 11983 or the New Philippine Passport Act. As of this time, the Department has not received such an order,” matod sa DFA.

Si Presidente Ferdinand Marcos Jr. nikompirmar niadtong Biyernes nga adunay arrest warrants ang giisyu batok ni Co ug laing 17 ka mga tawo gikan sa Department of Public Works and Highways ug Sunwest Corp. kabahin sa pagpangurakot nga naglambigit sa government-led flood control projects.

Si Co kasamtangang tua sa gawas sa nasod ug siya nikompormar sa sayo pa, pinaagi sa iyang abogado nga wala pay plano mopauli tungod sa giingong hulga sa iyang kinabuhi. / PNA