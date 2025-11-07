DFA: Timor-Leste mopadala’g engineers, firefighters; moabag sa recovery efforts

MANILA – Nagpadala ang Timor-Leste og 120 ka Timorese engineers ug firefighters aron motabang sa nagpadayon nga recovery efforts sa mga lugar nga grabeng naigo sa Bagyong Tino (Kalmaegi).

Gipahibalo kini sa Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) ning Biyernes, Nobiyembre 7, 2025, atol sa ilang pagdawat sa tanyag nga tabang gikan sa nasod sa Southeast Asia.

Sa susamang pamahayag, ang ahensya nagpasalamat sa mga langyaw’ng gobiyerno nga nagpadala sa ilang mga mensahe sa sempatiya ug panaghiusa human sa bagyo, nga niigo sa Sugbo—nga nabiktima na sa linog—ug uban pa’ng bahin sa nasod karong semanaha.

“The Philippines expresses its sincere appreciation to the offers and commitments of humanitarian assistance from the international community for our relief and recovery operations in the aftermath of the widespread destruction to Cebu and other parts of Central Philippines resulting from Typhoon Tino,” pamahayag sa DFA.

Ang Timor-Leste, ang labing bag-ong miyembro sa Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), usa sa mga nasod nga nitanyag og tabang, gawas sa Estados Unidos, Canada, ug Australia.

Sa usa ka lahi nga interbyu niadtong Huwebes, gisubli ni Canadian Ambassador sa Pilipinas David Hartman nga ang Canada “andam, gusto, ug makahimo” sa paghatag og suporta kon pangayuon sa gobiyerno.

“We’re very conscious of not wanting to overwhelm authorities and get in the way — There’s no request yet from the Philippine side, we’re waiting for that absolutely,” matod ni Hartman. / PNA