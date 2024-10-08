Di kaduwa sa EASL si Brownlee

Puwede ra gyud unta makaduwa si Justin Brownlee isip naturalized player sa East Asia Super League (EASL).

Ang nakaapan lang kay dili siya puwedeng kuhaon sa San Miguel Beermen o kaha sa Meralco Bolts nga mao ang mga representante sa Pilipinas alang sa EASL.

Gipasabot sa EASL nga kini gumikan kay sakop man si Brownlee sa Brgy. Ginebra Gin Kings sa nagpadayong Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Season 49 Governors’ Cup.

“Technically, if Justine Brownlee is not with Ginebra and not signed and playing with Ginebra this season, he is a viable option as he’s been one of the naturalized player in the Gilas or national team pool,” pasabot ni VP Business Development and Head of EASL Philippines Banjo Albano nga napatik sa Spin.ph.

“Unfortunately, because he’s signed with a team competing in the same league in the same conference, that’s something that will not be allowed by FIBA.”

Ang EASL adunay sanction sa FIBA hinungdan nga kinahanglang tumanon sa liga ang tanang mga regulasyoon sa basketball governing body sa tibuok kalibutan.

Sukad pa sa pagkatukod sa EASL, ang matag miyembrong team gitugtan na nga makakuha og naturalized players o Asian heritage imports.

“This rule has been with us for a while now. The B. League in Japan they have naturalized players and the other league uses the same rule as well,” pasabot ni Albano.

“This season Meralco decided to use that one roster spot for a naturalized player.”/ ESL