Di moapil sa consolidation kolurom

Ang jeepney units sa operators ug drivers nga mapakyas sa pagtuman sa mandatory consolidation policy ubos sa Public Utility Vehicle (PUV) modernization program sa o sa dili pa ang Disyembre 31, 2023 nga deadline, makonside­rar nga colorum, matod sa opisyal sa transportasyon sa Biyernes, Disyembre 15.

Sa interbyo sa telebisyon, gisubli ni Department of Transportation (DoTr) Undersecretary TJ Batan ang posisyon ni Presidente Ferdinand Marcos Jr., nga nagsalikway sa paglugway sa deadline sa katapusan sa tuig sa mandatory consolidation.

Ubos sa programa, ang mga jeepney driver kinahanglang mo-operate ubos sa usa ka kooperatiba alang sa pagtugot sa ilang provisional authority (PA) alang sa prangkisa.

“Our President has already spoken that the welfare of the many stakeholders under the PUV modernization program can no longer be delayed by the concerns of the few. So we will follow the President’s directive on this that there will no longer be extension,” matod ni Batan.

“Now what will happen if jeepney operator or driver failed to consolidate by December 31? Their franchise can no longer be extended. Meaning come January 1, they will no longer have a franchise and if they continue operating then, yes they will already be considered as colorum,” dugang niya.

Namatikdan hinuon ni Batan nga gipasayon na sa kagamhanan pinaagi sa Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) ang mga rekisitos aron mapagaan ang palas-anon sa mga PUV operators ug drivers nga moapil sa konsolidasyon ug makaabot sila sa deadline.

Ang mga kinahanglanon naglakip sa Official Receipt/Certificate of Registration (OR/CR) sa sakyanan ug petisyon.

Si Batan niingon nga ila usab nga giputol ang minimum nga mga miyembro sa kooperatiba ngadto sa 10 gikan sa 15.

Matod niya nga ila na usab nga gitubag ang kabalaka sa mga drayber ug operator bahin sa mga rota, nga namatikdan nga hangtod sa tulo ka mga kooperatiba ang mahimong makigbahin sa pagbiyahe sa usa ka rota.

Giklaro usab ni Batan nga ang mga tradisyunal nga jeepney, basta motuman lang sa consolidation policy, tugotan gihapong makadagan sa ka­dalanan. / TPM/ SunStar Philippines