‘Di na kabos’ sa Listahanan sa DSWD 7 gisubay og balik

Ang Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Field Office VII nipagawas sa reassessment results sa Pantawid Pamil­yang Pilipino Program (4Ps) beneficiaries nga kanhi na giila nga non-poor sa Listahanan 3 database.

Gisusi pag-usab sa DSWD kining mga benepisyaryo gamit ang Social Welfare and Development Indicator (SWDI) tool.

Base sa direktiba ni DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian, ang DSWD Field Office VII nakahimo sa pagkompleto sa reassessment sa unang batch, nga mokabat sa 75,331 ka mga panimalay.

Base sa SWDI reassessment, 26 ka mga panimalay ang anaa sa Level 1, o survival level; 45,386 anaa sa Level 2, o subsistence level; ug 29,919 anaa sa Level 3, o self-sufficient.

Ang DSWD nigamit sa SWDI isip usa ka case management tool aron mahibal-an ang pag-uswag sa mga panimalay sa 4Ps pinaagi sa pagsukod sa ilang lebel sa kaayuhan sa termino sa economic sufficiency ug social adequacy.

Ang resulta sa SWDI ma­katabang sa programa sa pag-ila sa mga interbensyon nga gikinahanglan sa pamilya aron makab-ot o masustiner ang lebel sa self-sufficiency ug kinsa ang mogawas sa programa.

“The reassessed households belonging to Levels 1 and 2 will be retained in the master list of 4Ps beneficiaries while those identified Level 3 or Self-Sufficient will undergo the exit process of the program, which is the 4Ps Kilos Unlad Social Case Management Strategy,” matod ni DSWD-7 Regional Director Shalaine Marie Lucero.

“Moreover, DSWD will resume the payout starting November 30, 2023, for the withheld health grants and rice subsidy for those who belong in Levels 1 and 2, specifically from January 2023 to September 2023. The agency will also start processing the education grants in February 2024 based on beneficiaries’ compliance,” dugang ni Lucero.

Gipasalig sa Departamento ang mga panimalay sa 4Ps nga mograduwar sa programa sa padayon nga suporta niini.

Lakip sa tabang gikan sa ilang tagsa-tagsa ka local government units (LGUs) ug uban pang partner stakeholders, nga mohatag ug uban pang mga interbensyon ug serbisyo human sila mogawas sa programa aron sila makapadayon sa ilang lebel sa kaayuhan sa kinabuhi.

Base sa Joint Memorandum Circular (JMC) No. 2022-001 tali sa DSWD ug Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG), ang LGUs giawhag sa paghimo og social protection ordinance nga mokomplemento sa 4Ps, lakip na ang post-program interventions para sa exited 4Ps. mga panimalay.

Ang 4Ps maoy nag-unang programa sa gobiyerno sa pag­wagtang sa kakabus nga namuhunan sa kahimsog, nu­trisyon, ug edukasyon sa mga kabos nga panimalay nga kwalipikado sa programa.

Uban sa psychosocial ug educational nga mga sangkap nga gihatag pinaagi sa Family Development Session (FDS), ang mga benepisyaryo makapauswag ug makapadayon sa kaayuhan.

Giimplementar pinaagi sa DSWD, ang programa na-institutionalize niadtong 2019 pinaagi sa Republic Act 11310 o ang 4Ps Act.