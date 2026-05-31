Didal: Skateboarding para sa tanan

Para sa pro skater nga si Margielyn Didal, bisan kin sa pwede makaduwa ug posible mosikat sa skate boarding, sama kaniya, basta ibutang lang ang kas ingkasing niini ug adunay saktong suporta sama sa ko munidad sa skateboarding. Ang 27-anyos nga si Didal usa sa labing dako nga bituon sa skateboarding sa Pilipinas. Siya na karon ang pinaka bag-o nga brand ambassador sa Converge Super Fiber X. "Skateboarding is for every one. It doesn't matter what your status in life is, your gen der or your age. In skateboard ing, you have a family and someone that will teach you, not just tricks but also in life. That's how the community of skateboarding works," matod ni Didal sa Xponential Tour presented by Converge Super Fiber X Skateboarding event sa Talisay City Skate Park. "As Margie, I started with out my own skateboard. I just watched and the skate com munity itself will help you. You can borrow boards and ask more experienced skaters to teach you. It does not take much. You just join the lo cal skate community and go to parks and spots. You can learn and if you want to pro gress you need dedication and prayers,” dugang niini. Human sa opisyal nga pag-abli sa kalihokan, si Didal nituyok sa parke ug nibuhat og pipila ka tricks nga nipa bilib fans. Sa pagkahapon, niapil si Didal sa kompetisyon sa skateboarding. Si Didal nahimong Olym pian niadtong 2020 ug nita pos sa ikapito nga dapit. Usa usab siya ka Asian Games gold medalist ug duha ka higayon nga Southeast Asian Games gold medalist. Wala kalimti ni Didal ang iyang gigikanan, ang iyang yano nga sinugdanan, ug iyang gipabalik ang kaayohan ngadto sa komunidad pinaagi sa iyang organisasyon. “We have Push Philippines, a community that's run by my friend in London that's also a Filipino. We grow and help other your skaters by gathering used and brand new boards from other coun tries and we bring them here through Balik Bayan boxes. We not only give it here in Cebu but also other parts of the Philippines. We want to help the youth on the remote areas that don't have access to skateboarding," sigon ni Didal. / EKA