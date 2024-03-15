DILG mosusi sa tulubagon sa LGU

Si Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Secretary Benhur Abalos Jr. niingon niadtong Huwebes, Marso 14, 2024, nga ilang tan-awon ang tulubagon sa hingtungdang local government unit (LGU) kalabot sa gitukod nga resort sa tunga-tunga sa nabantog nga Chocolate Hills.

Sa usa ka pamahayag, si Abalos nipadayag og dako’ng kabalaka sa pagtukod og pool resort sulod sa Chocolate Hills sa Bohol, usa ka UNESCO World Heritage Site ug usa ka protected area.

“Any activity that disturbs or damages protected areas such as the Chocolate Hills, without proper authorization, is prohibited by law,” matod niya.

“We will look into the accountability of the local government units (LGUs) concerned...Should there be neglect of duty or any other irregularity on the part of the officials tasked with protecting and overseeing the area, we will not hesitate to pursue appropriate legal actions,” dugang niya.

Gisubli ni Abalos nga ang mga LGU maoy mga tinugyanan sa kinaiyahan, nga nagkutlo sa usa ka probisyon ubos sa Local Government Code nga nagmando kanila sa pagpalig-on sa katungod sa katawhan sa balanse nga ekolohiya.

“If illegal construction was allowed within a protected area, this would fall gravely short of this responsibility,” ma­tod sa DILG chief.

“We commit to working with the DENR toward any resolution they deem just on this matter,” dugang niya.