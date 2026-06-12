Dipaculao beach diin namatay ang Ateneo players 'notorious'

Wala na mahibong ang VMX actor nga si Benz Sangalang pagkasayod niya nga nalunod ang duha ka mga Ateneo de Manila University Blue Eagles player sa dagat sa Dipaculao, Aurora.

Tungod kay matod niya diha sab nalumos ang driver ni Direk Jose Javier Reyes o Direk Joey Reyes atol sa shooting nila sa pelikulang Secrets niadtong Abril 2022.

“Nung nalaman ko po na nalunod at namatay sa Dipaculao ang dalawang basketball player ng Ateneo, hindi na ako nagulat dahil alam ko talagang malakas ang alon ng tubig doon na kumitil na ng maraming buhay,” ni Benz sa Cabinet Files.

"Namatay po ang driver ni Direk Joey sa Dipaculao dahil sa alon na nakamamatay. First day pa lang ng shooting namin para sa Secrets, pinagbawalan na ang lahat na mag-swimming dahil biglang lumalaki ang alon na parang nanghihigop. Hindi ko talaga sinubukang maligo sa dagat dahil natakot ako,” sey pa ni Benz.

Samtang si Direk Joey nihulagway sa maong lugar nga notoryus sa comment niya sa Facebook post ni Cathy Babao-Sanchez, anak sa veteran actress nga si Caridad Sanchez.

“I know the place where the two players died: this was exactly the same place where my driver drowned in 2022 on our final day of shooting a project. The place has a notoriety for taking lives each year because of its vicious undertow and gigantic waves from the open seas. Even the locals don't swim out of fear of the unpredictability of the water's behavior,” matod ni Direk Joey.

“That area is NOTORIOUS for being dangerous and treacherous. There should have been greater examination and assessment as to the choice of venue for a training activity. Now all we can do is to pray for strength on the part of these devastated parents who only wished a better and brighter future for their sons.” /