Dis. 26, 2023: Espisyal nga holiday

Gideklarar ni Presidente Ferdinand Marcos Jr. ang Disyembre 26, 2023 nga usa ka espisyal nga non-­working day aron maha­tagan ang mga Pilipino og dugang panahon sa pagsaulog sa holiday uban sa ilang mga pamilya ug mga minahal sa kinabuhi.

“The declaration of 26 December 2023, Tuesday, as an additional special (non-working) day will give the people the full opportunity to celebrate the holiday with their families and loved ones,” sumala sa Proclamation 425, nga gilagdaan ni Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin on December 12.

Ang Presidente midugang nga “a longer weekend will also promote domestic tourism” tungod kay ang Adlaw sa Pasko, nga gi-obserbar isip usa ka regular nga holiday sa tibuok nasod, natumong og Lunes.

Gimandoan ni Marcos ang Department of Labor and Employment sa pag-isyu sa tukmang circular aron mapatuman ang proklamasyon alang sa pribadong sektor.