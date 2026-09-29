DMW, andam motabang sa mga OFW nga naapektuhan sa baha sa Thailand

Human sa kusog nga ulan ug grabeng pagbaha sa Bangkok, gipahibalo sa Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) ang ilang kaandam sa paghatag og tabang ngadto sa mga overseas Filipino worker (OFW) sa Thailand nga naapektuhan sa maong kalamidad.

Sa usa ka post sa social media, gipahibalo sa DMW ang mga hotline alang sa tabang ug emerhensya, lakip na ang DMW Direct Lines (+63 2 8722 1144 / +63 2 8722 1155); DMW Viber/WhatsApp (+63 927 147 8186); DMW-Owwa Hotline (1348); ug MWO Bangkok ATN Hotline, WhatsApp, Viber (+66 83 137 6167).

“We express concern for all those affected by the flooding in Bangkok, Thailand. We stand ready to support the affected OFWs,” matod sa DMW.

Sa katapusan sa miaging semana (weekend), kusog nga ulan ang miigo sa Bangkok nga nakamugna og grabeng pagbaha ug nagtukmod sa mga awtoridad nga ideklarar kini isip disaster zone.

Sa pagkakaron, matod sa DMW, adunay 50 ka mga OFW sa Thailand ang nangayo og tabang gikan sa gobiyerno sa Pilipinas.

Gibutyag niini nga nakadawat sila og mga taho nga anaa sa 50 ka mga OFW ang nangayo og tabang alang sa ilang dinaliang mga panginahanglan.

“We have received requests for assistance from about 50 OFWs and are coordinating with them to assess their immediate needs,” sumala sa DMW.

“Based on initial reports received by the Philippine government, some affected OFWs are experiencing power interruptions and difficulty accessing food and water,” dugang niini.

Matod ni DMW Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac, andam sila sa paghatag sa gikinahanglang tabang.

“The DMW is preparing food and water assistance, as well as financial aid for OFWs, who may qualify and require support,” matod ni Cacdac.

Hinuon, namatikdan niya nga ang paghatag og tabang kinahanglang himuon uban ang koordinasyon sa host government.

“We stand ready to help them. We will step in at the appropriate time. We do not want to disrupt the Thai government’s efforts. But once coordination is established, we will provide the necessary assistance,” matod sa kalihim. / Anton Banal / SunStar Philippines