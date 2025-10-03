DMW misaad nga dili pasagdan ang OFW nag-atubang og silot kamatayon

Nisaad ang Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) niadtong Biyernes, Oktubre 3, 2025, nga ipadayon ang paghatag og legal ug welfare nga tabang sa overseas Filipino worker (OFW) nga naa sa death row sa Kuwait.

Sa usa ka pamahayag, si Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac niingon nga padayon silang motabang sa OFW nga nag-atubang sa silot nga kamatayon sa Kuwait.

“Our legal teams are relentless in providing defense and pushing for justice for our OFW. We will not abandon them,” asoy ni Cacdac.

Matod ni Cacdac nga mohatag usab sila og tabang sa pamilya sa OFW, hilabi na sa mga anak. Naglakip kini sa panginabuhian, edukasyon, ug welfare nga tabang.

“Their children are the inspiration for their sacrifice. We will ensure that they continue to be supported, given a proper education, and guided for their emotional well-being,” asoy ni Cacdac.

“We will ensure that the children can continue their education, and we will also help the spouse, who is left behind to support the family.”

Ang OFW gisentensiyahan og silot sa kamatayon sa korte sa Kuwait human nasuta nga nalambigit kini sa kamatayon sa anak sa iyang amo. / Anton Banal / SunStar Philippines