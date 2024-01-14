DMW: New Zealand lig-ong merkado alang sa mga OFW

Tungod sa taho sa pagka ‘displaced’ sa 700 ka overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) sa New Zealand, ang Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) niadtong Biyernes, Enero 12, 2024, nipasalig nga ang maong nasod nagpabilin nga lig-on nga labor market.

Sa usa ka virtual press briefing, si DMW Officer-in-Charge Undersecretary Hans Leo Cacdac niingon nga padayon nilang nakita ang New Zealand isip usa ka buhi nga destinasyon sa OFW.

“As in other countries, there are certain particular situations that affect our OFWs. It would be difficult to take this snapshot as an overall picture in New Zealand,” matod ni Cacdac.

“We have not receive any reports that there is a problem with the New Zealand economy, which means there are no risks for OFWs going there,” dugang niya.

Matod ni Cacdac nga nagpasabot kini nga walay makapugong sa DMW sa pagpadala sa mga OFWs ngadto sa New Zealand.

“From the point of view of DMW, we will continue to process workers that have obtained the necessary permits and clearances and immigration documents for New Zealand,” dason niya.

Sa kapaskuhan, kapin sa 700 ka OFWs sa Auckland ug Christchurch sa New Zealand ang nawad-an og trabaho human ang ELE Group nisira sa operasyon.

Sa mga nawad-an og trabaho, ang DMW niingon nga dul-an sa 40 ka mga OFW ang ania sa Pilipinas alang sa ilang bakasyon sa Pasko sa panahon sa pagsira sa kompanya.

Matod ni Cacdac nga andam sila’ng motabang sa mga bakwit nga OFWs pinaagi sa paghangyo sa host country nga ipadayon ang ilang working visa bisan pa man nga nawad-an sila og trabaho.

“Our next move is to request to uphold the work visas of workers to enable them to return to New Zealand and/or settle obligations and/or transfer employers, if possible,” dugang sa opisyal.

Matod ni Cacdac nga ilang tabangan ang bakwit nga mga trabahante nga makakita og bag-ong mga kahigayunan sa pagpanarbaho didto.

“Several employers have communicated with our labor attaché in Wellington expressing interest to employ the displaced workers,” matod ni Cacdac. (HDT / SunStar Philippines)