DMW: ‘No placement fee’ sa mortrabaho sa Qatar

Gipahinumdoman sa Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) ang publiko sa “no placement fee” nga polisiya alang sa mga trabahanteng Filipino nga motrabaho sa nasod sa Qatar.

Ang DMW nag-isyo sa Advisory No. 24 niadtong Agusto 30, 2024, nga gipirmahan ni Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac diin nagpahinumdom nga ubos sa Artikulo 33 sa Qatar Law No. 14 sa 2004, ang mga ahensya nga lisensyado sa pagrekrut og mga trabahante gikan sa gawas sa nasod gidid-an sa pagkolekta sa bisan unsang recruitment fees, expenses, o uban pang gasto, tungod kay ang Qatar giisip nga usa ka non-placement fee nga labor-receiving nga nasod.

"The public is also reminded that violation of the no placement fee policy is a serious administrative offense with a penalty of cancellation of license under Section 139 I-(m) Rule II Part IV of the same Rules and Regulations Governing the Recruitment and Employment of Landbased Overseas Filipino Workers," tipik sa memo.

Ang advisory molungtad og 15 ka adlaw human kini ma-isyo. / TPM / SunStar Philippines